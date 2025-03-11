Identity of Jey Uso’s nurse on RAW revealed

WWE Superstar Jey Uso was part of an interesting backstage segment featuring a nurse last night on RAW, leaving fans wondering who she was. The identity of the indie wrestler who portrayed the nurse has been revealed as Vicki Venuto.

Ad

The YEET Master kicked off Monday Night RAW with an impressive win over Grayson Waller. However, Gunther entered the squared circle after the bout to choke out Uso. Later, during the show, the OG Bloodline member was seen in the trainer's room, as the Alpha Academy told Jey they had his back.

Afterward, indie wrestler Vicki Venuto, playing the role of a backstage nurse, handed Jey Uso an ice pack. The 31-year-old, who has wrestled for several independent promotions, reshared multiple posts on X about her surprise RAW appearance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Jey Uso opens up about an important lesson he learned from WWE legend John Cena

Jey Uso went toe-to-toe with 16-time World Champion John Cena during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He last eliminated The Cenation Leader to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

During a recent interview on Cheap Heat, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed his conversation with Cena during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He pointed out that the veteran suggested going slow-paced. Uso noted he learned a valuable lesson about pacing his matches and getting the crowd involved.

Ad

"I was excited to d*mn go ham—last two in there, and [John Cena] was like, 'Nah, man, here's what we're going to do. Just slow-paced!' That’s exactly when I was like, 'You know what? My bad!' I’m learning, too. Instead of moving to the next thing, just lay there until the crowd goes, ‘This is awesome!’ You gotta be disciplined to sit still. It’s hard to sit still," he said. [From 3:10 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Ad

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General has an impressive record against the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, having defeated him in all three of their televised one-on-one contests.

It remains to be seen if Uso can dig deep to get his first win over Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback