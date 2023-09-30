"If you got the guts" – WWE Hall of Famer challenges Stone Cold Steve Austin to one more fight

WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, jokingly challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin to one more fight inside the Green Frog grocery store.

In one of the most memorable moments in SmackDown history, Booker T and The Texas Rattlesnake brawled inside a Green Frog grocery store in December 2001. The segment saw Austin beat down the current NXT color commentator. His humiliation of Booker included cracking eggs on his forehead.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled the funny segment and jokingly challenged Austin to another fight inside the grocery store.

"You know what? I'm throwing out a challenge right now. To Steve Austin, if you got the guts, meet me in Bakersfield tomorrow night in the Green Frog. Meet me and we're gonna do it all over again, if you got the guts [laughs]," he said. [17:24 - 17:43]

Wrestling veteran wants Steve Austin or Mike Tyson to feature in Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 40. Check out the details here.

Stone Cold Steve Austin competed at WWE WrestleMania 38

After spending about eight years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from in-ring competition in 2003 due to injury.

Over the next two decades, Austin made several appearances on WWE TV. However, he never competed in a match until WrestleMania 38, when he was challenged to a bout by Kevin Owens. The Hall of Famer accepted and defeated the current Monday Night RAW star in his first match in 19 years.

In an interview with WESH2 earlier this year, Austin addressed the possibility of competing again inside the WWE ring. The 58-year-old claimed that "anything could happen."

"In the future, I’m not saying I will get back in the ring, but like I said at 38, if the stars align, anything could happen." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

There's only one man who could be Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential WrestleMania 40 opponent. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.