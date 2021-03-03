"If you hurt me, I'm going to hurt you back" - Ahmed Johnson on if WWE ended his push for injuring a top guy (Exclusive) 

The most recent episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone featured former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson.

Johnson, who has always been outspoken during his interviews, answered many questions about his wrestling career.

There was a time back in the 90s when Ahmed Johnson was quite over with the fans. Johnson became the first African American to win a singles title in the WWE as the company made him the Intercontinental Champion. Johnson's WWE career experienced an unfortunate downfall, and he was ultimately released from the company in 1998.

Vince Russo recently revealed during SK Wrestling's Off the SKript that pushes in the WWE can sometimes end when a wrestler injures a top guy. Russo speculated that Johnson's push could have also been nixed due to a similar reason.

However, Johnson refuted the theory and stated that Vince McMahon never confronted him about hurting anyone.

"No, that's not why. Everybody thinks they know why or what went on behind closed doors. When I left after a closed-door meeting, it was just me and Vince. And Vince had never once got on me about hurting anybody. Never."

But they hurt me: Former WWE Superstar recalls the time when he got into an actual shoot fight

Johnson, however, admitted that he did legitimately hurt an opponent during one of his matches. Ahmed Johnson didn't disclose the wrestler's name but explained that he began shooting during the match as an act of retaliation.

Johnson highlighted how the nature of the business was back then and likened it to high-school bullying.

"And one time, I did hurt somebody; I'll be honest with you, Doc, one time I hurt somebody. If you hurt me, I'm going to hurt you back. So, I can't say I didn't hurt some people, but they hurt me, so I hurt them back because if you didn't back then, people would shoot on you all the time. They would shoot on you, and they would try to hurt you if they knew you weren't going to fight back like a bully in school. If they keep picking on you, and you let them keep picking on you, then hey, you're going to have one bad school career."

Ahmed Johnson also spoke at length about a superstar who didn't want him to become WWE Champion during the latest UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

