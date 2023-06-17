One of the central themes of the 16th June episode of SmackDown was the "Will he or won't he?" decision by Jey Uso. After Jimmy Uso was officially booted from The Bloodline despite wanting a reconciliation, Roman Reigns was confident that Jey would fall in line with him as he always has. Jey Uso, however, made it clear to one key Bloodline figure that if he's in, the other will be out.

That figure is none other than Paul Heyman. You may recall that last week, Jey told Heyman backstage that if he does stick with The Bloodline, then Heyman would have to go out. It wasn't as much of an ultimatum as it sounded, but more of one where Jey's influence would lead to Heyman's exit.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns ordered Paul Heyman to go and talk to Jey Uso, just so he could get him on The Bloodline's side and not Jimmy's. Paul Heyman attempted to manipulate Jey, who told him that if he's in, Heyman will still be out:

Heyman returned to The Tribal Chief unsuccessfully, and the enforcer Solo Sikoa offered to take matters into his own hands. Reigns told him to fall back because there was still time.

The story continues to get more and more interesting.

