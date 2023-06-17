Create

"If I'm in, you're still out" - Jey Uso sends a threat to Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 17, 2023 07:30 IST
Roman Reigns wants &quot;The Next Tribal Chief&quot; to fall in line
One of the central themes of the 16th June episode of SmackDown was the "Will he or won't he?" decision by Jey Uso. After Jimmy Uso was officially booted from The Bloodline despite wanting a reconciliation, Roman Reigns was confident that Jey would fall in line with him as he always has. Jey Uso, however, made it clear to one key Bloodline figure that if he's in, the other will be out.

That figure is none other than Paul Heyman. You may recall that last week, Jey told Heyman backstage that if he does stick with The Bloodline, then Heyman would have to go out. It wasn't as much of an ultimatum as it sounded, but more of one where Jey's influence would lead to Heyman's exit.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns ordered Paul Heyman to go and talk to Jey Uso, just so he could get him on The Bloodline's side and not Jimmy's. Paul Heyman attempted to manipulate Jey, who told him that if he's in, Heyman will still be out:

"If I'm in, you're still out!" - Jey Uso.#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/fFs00fz8kM

Heyman returned to The Tribal Chief unsuccessfully, and the enforcer Solo Sikoa offered to take matters into his own hands. Reigns told him to fall back because there was still time.

"You need me to handle this, my Tribal Chief?" 👀#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/dj9WF2xFv5

The story continues to get more and more interesting.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
