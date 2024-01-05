"If you don't wanna look like a wrestler, become a fata**" – Scott Steiner shares candid advice for in-ring stars (Exclusive)

Scott Steiner was known for having one of the most impressive bodies in the wrestling business during his time in WCW and WWE. In an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer gave his honest thoughts on current wrestlers who are out of shape.

Steiner wrestled for WCW between 1989-1992 and 1996-2001. The 61-year-old also had spells with WWE between 1992-1994 and 2002-2004. In 2021, WCW legend Arn Anderson said Steiner could have qualified for a Mr. Olimpia bodybuilding contest due to his incredible physique.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Steiner stressed the importance of wrestlers staying in good shape:

"I think it's important. It's part of the package. If you're some fata**, how many fata**es do you see in professional sports? It's not realistic. If you don't wanna look like a wrestler, become a fata**. Everybody knows I hate fata**es." [2:30 – 2:47]

Watch the video above to hear Steiner's opinion on how his nephew Bron Breakker should be booked in WWE.

What is Scott Steiner doing now?

In 2022, Scott Steiner was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother Rick Steiner.

While Rick's son Bron Breakker is one of NXT's top stars, Scott is proud of his own sons for pursuing their dreams elsewhere in the sports world:

"My boy just signed with Virginia Tech, so they're actually in Switzerland right now playing some games. My other boy plays for Jacksonville in Alabama for Rich Rod [Rich Rodriguez], who used to be the coach at Michigan. He's doing good there, so just enjoying life, man." [3:00 – 3:16]

Away from wrestling, Steiner added that he used to be involved in a restaurant business before the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to step away.

What do you make of Scott Steiner's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.