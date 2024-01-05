Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are future opponents for 26-year-old, WWE Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been two of WWE's most prominent stars over the last decade. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner named both men as potential opponents for his nephew Bron Breakker.

Since debuting in September 2021, Breakker has been tipped to become a major player on the main roster one day. The 26-year-old is one of NXT's most established talents and is likely to be in contention for a call-up to RAW or SmackDown this year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Steiner mentioned the former Shield members when asked about Breakker's future rivals:

"There's a lot of money opponents. Seth, Roman." [4:56 – 4:59]

Watch the video above to hear Steiner explain why tag team wrestling is not treated as a priority.

Scott Steiner's view on WWE NXT stars losing to main roster talents

Over the last year, an increased number of main roster stars have returned to the NXT brand to work with WWE's up-and-coming performers. Bron Breakker, for example, has shared the ring with high-profile names including Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler during his NXT stint.

While some believe NXT should revolve around the next generation, Scott Steiner has no problem with experienced talents temporarily moving to WWE's developmental show:

"It helps the brand out. When a member of the main event roster comes down, it helps NXT, so I think that's their whole point." [5:13 – 5:21]

Former North American Champion Dominik Mysterio appeared regularly on NXT television in 2023. Steiner is not overly familiar with the Judgment Day member's work, but he likes what he has witnessed so far:

"I haven't seen a lot of it, but from what I've seen, I was there at WrestleMania backstage with Rey [Mysterio], so they're pushing him pretty good, you know. They're taking care of him." [5:32 – 5:45]

In the same interview, Steiner gave his thoughts on Breakker's ability to step up to the main roster.

