The first episode of WWE RAW following an eventful Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is tonight. Ahead of the show, former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega had a message for fans.

RAW will air live from Ottawa tonight, with several big segments rumored to go down on tonight's show. It has already been announced that Seth Rollins will be facing The Miz tonight on the red brand. Rollins competed in the United States Elimination Chamber match but lost after Logan Paul interfered.

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega was not booked for a match at the Elimination Chamber. She lost her qualifying bout for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Vega took to Twitter to thank her fans and say that she loved them. The 32-year-old added that she is living the dream as the "nerdiest WWE Superstar.

"I feel so lucky to be where I am in life with the people that I have in it.. that includes my fans. Ily guys. Thank you 🙏🏽 🥲 I’m living my dream as the nerdiest @wwe superstar 🤓💙," tweeted Zelina Vega.

"I feel so lucky to be where I am in life with the people that I have in it.. that includes my fans. Ily guys. Thank you 🙏🏽 🥲 I'm living my dream as the nerdiest @wwe superstar 🤓💙"

Zelina Vega sends heartwarming message to WWE RAW star

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently sent a heartwarming message to former partner Carmella following her return to the promotion. She captured the Women's Tag Team Championships with the Princess of Staten Island in 2021.

Carmella was away from the company due to a personal tragedy but recently returned and competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night.

The Princess of Staten Island complimented Zelina Vega for her gear at the Royal Rumble. The former Queen's Crown winner responded by saying that Carmella was still the most beautiful woman in the company.

"ily🥺 and Mella is money but she still the most beautiful woman in WWE too cuz that thang is thangin 👀@CarmellaWWE," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega has not captured a singles title in the promotion so far but did win the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament. She currently serves as the manager of Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown as well as being an in-ring performer for the company.

