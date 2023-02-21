Seth Rollins will face 42-year-old former WWE Champion tonight on RAW

Seth Rollins is set to battle a former WWE Champion tonight on RAW. Rollins will likely be extremely angry heading into tonight's episode of WWE RAW. He competed in the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship and looked to be close to victory until interference from Logan Paul.

Paul interfered and hit Rollins with a Stomp. Austin Theory then capitalized on the interference and connected with A-Town Down to retain the United States Championship. The former Universal Champion took some shots at Logan in the media and the 27-year-old got his revenge at Elimination Chamber.

The Visionary will look to vent some frustration tonight as he squares off against a former WWE Champion. Seth will be facing The Miz tonight on RAW, who was robbed of an incredible half-court shot at a celebrity all-star game.

Seth Rollins reveals why he doesn't like Logan Paul in WWE

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul do not like each other at all. It all started when Logan shockingly eliminated The Visionary in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Seth appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and explained why he is not a fan of the 27-year-old WWE Superstar.

Rollins claimed that Logan is in the professional wrestling business for his own gain and is not there to help. The Visionary added that he is just going off of the popular YouTuber's history of mistakes and claimed that is foretelling for the future:

"He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you in my business if you’re going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…look I can only judge what he’s done in the past. His own history, that’s foretelling for the future, and that’s why I don’t like the guy," said Rollins.

"The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ #PMSinAZ Logan Paul has been AMAZING."The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ @WWERollins Logan Paul has been AMAZING."The guy doesn't care about anything but himself.. he's polarizing but he's not my cup of tea" ~ @WWERollins #PMSinAZ https://t.co/trNOtzSSnR

Logan Paul was The Miz's tag teammate at WrestleMania 38 before the two turned against each other. The 27-year-old may have patched things up with The Miz and Seth may be walking into a trap tonight on RAW.

