"Imma punch this motherf**ker" - CM Punk responds to Seth Rollins' insane challenge

It's no secret that CM Punk and Seth Rollins absolutely hate each other. It's one of the many reasons why they'll be fighting it out at WrestleMania 41. However, recently, The Voice of the Voiceless responded to another insane challenge from The Visionary.

The insane challenge was made during Seth Rollins' recent appearance on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast. He mentioned that if Dana White was open to it, he would be more than happy to face CM Punk in the octagon.

It was a pretty bold statement, and one that some may say is a bit ridiculous. After all, while both men are fighters, The Second City Saint has had experience in the octagon, whereas Rollins hasn't.

Now, Punk's UFC record isn't anything to boast about. He's had two fights, one ended in a no contest, while the other was a loss. Nevertheless, he was confident he could take on Seth Rollins in an MMA fight when he addressed the challenge on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

He claimed he loved how people underestimated him and that if Rollins wanted to do MMA, he would gladly show him a thing or two on Saturday at WrestleMania 41.

"Look, imma punch this motherf**ker in the face on Saturday. He's talking about wanting to do an MMA fight. Well, alright, I'll see you Saturday, kid," said CM Punk. [From 23:45 - 23:55]

Safe to say, Rollins may have bitten off more than he can chew with this challenge. If Punk is serious, he might try to land a few heavy-handed blows on the 38-year-old this weekend.

CM Punk believes that he shouldn't be main-eventing WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins and CM Punk will trade blows along with Roman Reigns this Saturday in Las Vegas. The trio will participate in a Triple Threat Match that is set to main event Night One of WrestleMania 41.

It is a huge match, especially for Punk, who has been dreaming of main eventing The Show of Shows for quite some time now. However, he recently suggested that he shouldn't be closing out the event.

On The Ringer Wrestling Show, the 46-year-old claimed that if he were in Triple H's shoes, he would've gone with another blockbuster match as the main event. He believes that Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY are more deserving of the spot.

Punk's honesty was rather unexpected. Granted, the match for the Women's World Championship will be incredible. However, to quote Sheamus, the Triple Threat between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns is sure to be a "banger" as well.

