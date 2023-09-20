It's undoubtedly a great time to be an IMPACT Wrestling fan, as the company recently finished airing 1000 episodes. Many successful former talents were brought back as part of the celebrations, but EC3's absence was pretty noticeable. The superstar has now reacted to the snub.

After spending a couple of years in WWE's developmental, Ethan Carter III came into his own in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where he became a World Champion. Pushed as the on-screen nephew of owner Dixie Carter, EC3 was a top guy who beat several legends while proving he was indeed a main event star.

Carter was one of the many names that were elevated in IMPACT Wrestling, and it's surprising he hasn't been contacted about a special appearance. The reigning NWA World Champion revealed that IMPACT hadn't invited him for the 1000th episode while clarifying that his current boss, Billy Corgan, would be open to all possibilities to build his company's brand.

As you can view below on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 didn't sound too pleased about missing IMPACT 1000 and even revealed why he wasn't planning on watching the show:

"No (on if he was contacted about appearing at IMPACT 1000). Billy Corgan would really do anything that would help the brand identity and build up different things. As far as IMPACT, I have no idea. But no, I didn't get contacted despite being the only person who went undefeated for two-plus years, has two world titles, and be the sweet-sweet nephew of one of the former owners, you know. But I'm sure it was a really good show, which I'll never watch because I never watch any shows." [From 04:45 to 05:28]

It's that Kliqy thing: Vince Russo on many deserving names not being called for IMPACT Wrestling 1000

In addition to being a member of WWE and WCW's creative teams, Vince Russo also had a relatively long stint in IMPACT Wrestling, starting from the company's inception in 2002.

Even though he's been in and out of IMPACT Wrestling for many years, he was also unhappy about not being invited for the 1000th TV episode.

Russo felt it was a "Kliq" thing, wherein only talents close to certain powerful groups in IMPACT would be allowed to show on such auspicious nights. The former WWE writer stated:

"It's that Kliqy thing which I hate about professional wrestling because, bro, it's like The Beautiful People are there. Awesome Kong is there. Gail Kim is there. It's like, I had nothing to do with any of these, but it's like, you know what, bro, that's fine." [From 05:30 to 05:45]

In case you missed it, Russo also explained the reason why his name wasn't considered for IMPACT 1000, and you can read all about that here.

