"The marks might stop watching our show" - Upset WWE veteran shares why he wasn't invited to IMPACT 1000 (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) is celebrating a massive milestone with IMPACT 1000 and, as part of its two-week series, has already offered a special episode featuring many returns. Among the list of absentees is Vince Russo, who has now revealed why he wasn't invited to the monumental event.

Vince Russo's association with IMPACT Wrestling goes way back to the company's initial years as the former WWE writer joined the then-Jeff Jarrett-led promotion in 2002.

Russo has revealed in various interviews that he was an influential member of the promotion and had multiple stints with them, including one as a secret consultant as recently as 2014. To commemorate reaching 1,000 episodes, IMPACT Wrestling has brought back many former stars who played a significant role in its success.

While speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed he didn't get an invite for IMPACT 1000 as the company officials feared alienating their fans who supposedly hate him.

He explained:

"I'll tell you exactly why; me and EC3 talked a little bit about this. I'll tell you exactly why. Bro, it's the old, 'If we do business with Vince Russo, if we have Vince Russo on our show, what are the marks going to say, man? The marks might stop watching our show because they hate Vince.' That's exactly what it is, bro. Like, exactly, and it's comical. The way they let the tail wag the dog is freaking comical to me." [From 2:08 onwards]

Vince Russo would have been ready to appear on IMPACT 1000 and put the company over on one condition

The former head of WWE's writing team has been in professional wrestling for decades, working for almost every major company that has pushed the business forward.

As noted, Vince Russo helped shape TNA when it was founded and admitted he would have accepted an offer to return at IMPACT 1000 for the right price. The finances are pivotal in pro wrestling, and Russo stated he would have done anything to put IMPACT over for the right deal.

"See, bro, this is what they don't understand. If they are paying me and EC3 understands this. If they are paying me, bro, I'm going to do whatever I can to get them over," Russo continued. "Whatever they want me to do, whatever I can say to put over the new era, whatever. If they are paying me, that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to be here, and you guys can use me any which way you want to help get the current product over." [4:10 - 4:38]

