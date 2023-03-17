"Impeccable timing"-Bayley comments on WWE airing television special highlighting her current rivals

WWE Superstar Bayley is curious as to why WWE is airing a television special on Lita and Trish Stratus this Sunday on A&E.

The former Hugger will lead Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) in a six-woman tag team match against the Hall of Famers and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. The feud had been building up for weeks and added another layer when Stratus returned to help Lynch and Lita defeat SKY and Kai and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

WWE is currently airing the latest edition of their Rivals series on A&E, which will cover the epic feud between Stratus and Lita during the Attitude Era.

Bayley has taken to Twitter to comment on a teaser promoting the series, which features her being interviewed about the impact the two have had on the wrestling industry.

"Impeccable timing," she wrote.

Bayley has remained loyal to WWE ever since she signed with the company back in 2012, but that doesn't mean the former Grand Slam Champion acts like competition, specifically, AEW doesn't exist.

She recently called out top AEW star and current Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on Twitter for a playful jab as the Swiss Superman and she were good friends during their time together in WWE.

The Damage CTRL leader also publicly paid her respects to AEW manager Arn Anderson, who tragically lost his oldest son Barrett. Other WWE stars like Bray Wyatt and Santos Escobar also sent their love to The Enforcer, thus proving that the "wrestling wars" live more between fans and the promoters than it does the wrestlers themselves.

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



One thing is sure: whether she remains with WWE or ever jumps ship to AEW, the Grand Slam Champion will remain one of the most impactful stars of the current generation.

