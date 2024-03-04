Imperium member sends message following brutal WWE match on RAW

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over how Imperium stood tall in a brutal match on this week's RAW. Now one superstar is fueling the fire with his latest statement.

Monday's RAW saw The New Day and Imperium continue their bitter rivalry. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a match held under Street Fight rules. The 18-minute match ended with Kingston going off the top to the floor through a table, while Woods was driven into a steel chair and then rolled up.

Kaiser took to Instagram this week to react to the carnage in Monday's Street Fight. The German-born grappler stamped the compilation clip with a "Wait Till End" graphic, making sure fans stay to watch the double kendo stick bombardment on Woods.

"An eye for an eye [blood drop emoji] #LK," Kaiser wrote.

Kingston and Woods have not publicly reacted to Kaiser as of this writing. It remains to be seen what WWE will have Imperium and The New Day doing at WrestleMania 40.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods do not want WWE to add a new member to The New Day

The New Day once dominated WWE as one of the top factions in the promotion. The championship trio featured Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

Big E, however, has been on the shelf since suffering a serious neck injury in March 2022. Kingston and Woods have continued to perform as The New Day while Big E's future is up in the air.

Speaking to WhatCulture, Big E recently revealed that he has always been open to a temporary stand-in joining The New Day while he's out. The former WWE Champion even urged his stablemates to take on a temporary partner, but they both have shot the idea down every time.

"I'm not around and I told those guys too, as long as I'm out, please don't feel like you're beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I'm not around, and I don't know if that's fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they're always, so adamant about like, 'Nah, nah, nah. This is the group' and I appreciate them dearly for that…" he said.

Big E has not wrestled since the March 11, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. The 9-minute show opener saw Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeat Big E and Kofi. The Brawling Brutes picked up the win but Holland dropped Big E on his neck, putting him out of action ever since.

