Impressive Solo Sikoa statistic following WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa scored a massive win at the recently concluded Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Street Champion achieved an impressive feat of winning his third successive match in Riyadh.
The 32-year-old challenged Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship at the premium live event. Sikoa was aided by JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) on his way to his first title win on the main roster. He also became the first star to pin Fatu in WWE.
The win over his former stablemate marked a hat-trick of victories for Solo Sikoa in Riyadh. In his first match in the city where he has yet to suffer a loss, Solo decimated John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. At Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia's capital city, Sikoa pinned Roman Reigns to win a six-man tag team match for his team featuring Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga over The OTC and The Usos.
Solo Sikoa demands an apology from Jacob Fatu following WWE Night of Champions
Following his stellar victory at the premium live event, Solo Sikoa spoke to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond in the Night of Champions Post-Show.
The newly crowned WWE United States Champion noted that Jacob Fatu must offer him an apology to get a rematch for the gold. Solo further listed several things The Samoan Werewolf could apologize for.
"Sorry for trying to step outside of the family. I'm sorry for trying to leave this family. I'm sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank. I'm sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo. What about that? There is a lot of things he could say sorry about," said Sikoa.
You can check out his comments in the video below:
Jacob Fatu was clearly outnumbered during the championship clash. It remains to be seen if he will receive any support in his rivalry with Solo Sikoa and his men.
