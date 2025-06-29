Impressive Solo Sikoa statistic following WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa scored a massive win at the recently concluded Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Street Champion achieved an impressive feat of winning his third successive match in Riyadh.

Ad

The 32-year-old challenged Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship at the premium live event. Sikoa was aided by JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) on his way to his first title win on the main roster. He also became the first star to pin Fatu in WWE.

The win over his former stablemate marked a hat-trick of victories for Solo Sikoa in Riyadh. In his first match in the city where he has yet to suffer a loss, Solo decimated John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. At Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia's capital city, Sikoa pinned Roman Reigns to win a six-man tag team match for his team featuring Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga over The OTC and The Usos.

Ad

Trending

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Solo Sikoa demands an apology from Jacob Fatu following WWE Night of Champions

Following his stellar victory at the premium live event, Solo Sikoa spoke to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond in the Night of Champions Post-Show.

The newly crowned WWE United States Champion noted that Jacob Fatu must offer him an apology to get a rematch for the gold. Solo further listed several things The Samoan Werewolf could apologize for.

Ad

"Sorry for trying to step outside of the family. I'm sorry for trying to leave this family. I'm sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank. I'm sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo. What about that? There is a lot of things he could say sorry about," said Sikoa.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Jacob Fatu was clearly outnumbered during the championship clash. It remains to be seen if he will receive any support in his rivalry with Solo Sikoa and his men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!