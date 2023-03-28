"In his current form, I can't believe that he is" - Veteran denies claim that Cody Rhodes is the new Rock of WWE (Exclusive)

Ahead of the biggest match of his career, Cody Rhodes has been compared to two of the biggest babyfaces in WWE history, The Rock and John Cena. While many fans see similarities, Vince Russo explained why The American Nightmare is not yet on the level of the aforementioned veterans.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as a megastar and became the number one candidate to end Roman Reigns' dominance. Rhodes has received a lot of praise for his promo work and overall character presentation leading towards his match's build-up at Mania, with several pundits stating that he might be the new John Cena or The Rock.

Vince Russo, however, argued that Cody still had a long way to go until he could be mentioned in the same vein as the Hollywood superstars. The former WWE writer listed several things he did not like about Cody and noted how The Rock came up with several popular catchphrases that appealed to the masses and were later used in everyday conversations.

Russo briefly explained why Cody Rhodes is not the new Rock on the latest Legion of RAW episode, as you can view below:

"Bro, in his current form, I can't believe that he is. I'm telling you, man. I still don't like the suits; I still don't like the representation of money. I still don't like the talking over people's heads. I still don't like trying to impress people with your vocabulary. That is not Rock and Cena, bro. I mean, when Rock is saying roody-poo candy a**, that's not him talking over your head. You are using that the next day in school." [33:oo – 33:46]

What did Cody Rhodes do on the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania 39?

Surprisingly, Cody Rhodes headlined this week's Monday Night RAW in a highly-anticipated clash against Solo Sikoa. The match's outcome, however, might have caught many people off guard.

The Bloodline member's undefeated streak finally ended as Cody hit the Cross Rhodes for the three-count. The finish wasn't devoid of chaos as The Usos first came out to interfere in the proceedings until Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn showed up to kick off a massive brawl.

Cody Rhodes has a lot of momentum heading into his match against Roman Reigns, but the victory over Solo Sikoa has made him look even stronger right before WrestleMania 39.

The two world title rivals will come face-to-face again on the upcoming SmackDown episode, and WWE might have a potentially explosive segment planned before shifting all their focus towards the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

Did you enjoy Cody and Solo's RAW main event match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes