Inactive former WWE Universal Champion shares moment from "9 years ago" before making impactful main roster debut

If the wrestling business is blooming today, a large portion of the credit goes to some of the WWE Superstars who made their way to the promotion in the last decade.

Upon his arrival on the main roster in the summer of 2015, Braun Strowman immediately made an impact thanks to his association straight off the bat with The Wyatt Family.

Strowman, who is currently out of action owing to a neck surgery requirement, recently took to social media to share a moment during his days in the developmental.

"The Internet said this was 9 years ago!!!! 😳😳😳#BraunStrowman #wwe," he captioned the Instagram post.

Prior to getting sidelined in early 2023, "The Monster of All Monsters" contended for Gunther's IC title and was even paired with Ricochet on SmackDown. The unlikely duo showed promise, but their run was cut short. Nonetheless, they worked a Fatal-4 Way tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

Braun Strowman reminisces about The Wyatt Family of WWE during Halloween Season

As is the tradition of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion, Halloween was celebrated this week on Monday Night RAW. The Red Brand episode was dedicated to the annual festival.

Braun Strowman, despite being away from the ring, shared a post alongside his former stablemates Erik Rowan and the late Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodi Lee).

"Happy Halloween!!!! #WyattFamily," he wrote.

Both Braun Strowman and Erik Rowan had appeared on SmackDown's special edition dedicated to the life and times of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk in August, both of whom left the world in the same week.

