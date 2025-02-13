Incredible footage of Jey Uso's iconic entrance on WWE RAW surfaces online

Behind-the-scenes footage of WWE Superstar Jey Uso's iconic entrance from Monday Night RAW has been doing the rounds on social media. The YEET Master is all set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

After winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey Uso kept his options open for this year's Show of Shows as he confronted both Cody Rhodes and Gunther on SmackDown and RAW, respectively. However, on the latest edition of the red brand, The YEET Master finally made his choice as he challenged The Ring General to a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

In recent times, Jey has become one of the most popular names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans go crazy whenever his entrance music hits during a show. Fightful's official X (Twitter) handle recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of 'Main Event' Jey Uso's RAW entrance. They mentioned that it was originally uploaded by a fan on TikTok. In the clip, you can see Jey hanging out with the crowd ahead of his iconic entrance.

Trending

Check out the footage in the post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE personality believes Jey Uso will not be in the main event of WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said that he believed neither of the two Royal Rumble winners (Jey Uso or Charlotte Flair) would be in the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

"If you're asking me right now, I don't think Jey Uso or Charlotte will be in the last [match] of either night one or night two of WrestleMania this year. Could be wrong. Could absolutely be wrong. But I don't think so," he said.

Many fans believe Jey Uso will finally dethrone Gunther as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The YEET Master's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback