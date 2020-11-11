Indian WWE fan pays special tribute to The Undertaker for Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, Indian artist Pramod Sahu has created an impressive rangoli tribute to WWE legend The Undertaker.

Rangoli is an art form in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground using colored powder and other material. In a Youtube video released by WWE Now India, Pramod said that he was interested in art from a very young age, and he loved watching The Rock, John Cena, and The Great Khali in WWE as well.

But Pramod Sahu's favorite WWE Superstar was The Undertaker. After knowing that The Undertaker will be completing his 30 years in WWE this month, Pramod decided to make an Undertaker-themed rangoli art in time for Diwali.

He also had a special message for The Undertaker in the video posted on WWE's Youtube channel (transcribed in English):

"I hope you [Undertaker] like this Rangoli. It is actually my dream to meet you one day. But for now, if you get to see my Rangoli and I get a response from you, it will be a dream come true."

The Bollywood Boyz - Sunil & Samir Singh - also posted about Diwali on their Twitter handle.

When your parents send you to work with a box of Indian sweets.



Why? Cause it’s Diwali week! 🪔 #Diwali pic.twitter.com/MRnbeGP1NA — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) November 10, 2020

The Undertaker's final farewell set for WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE has been celebrating 30 years of The Deadman throughout November, in honor of The Undertaker's final farewell that will go down at the Survivor Series this year.

BREAKING: @undertaker's Final Farewell Set for @WWE #SurvivorSeries

Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take place at #SurvivorSeries Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live on @WWENetwork capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/KSbtdyBA6X — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 6, 2020

The Undertaker last wrestled at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, which kickstarted a popular wave of cinematic matches during the pandemic.

It's safe to say that The Undertaker's legacy has had an impact on all kinds of WWE fans across the globe.