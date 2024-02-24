Infuriated Kevin Owens attacks 2-time WWE Champion on SmackDown

WWE Superstar LA Knight squared off against Drew McIntyre in the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The match took an unexpected turn at the end when Kevin Owens got involved.

Knight and McIntyre, two of the six men set to participate in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, engaged in a backstage confrontation last Friday. Hence, a singles match between them was made official for this week's show.

Before the match even began, Logan Paul, another participant in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match, made his way out to join the commentary team. Shortly after, Kevin Owens followed suit, also taking a spot at the commentary table.

McIntyre started the main event with a series of hard-hitting chops, but the Megastar managed to shift the momentum with a diving lariat. The two engaged in an intense contest, with Knight delivering a Superplex that was not enough to secure the victory. The two-time WWE Champion, in turn, connected with the Future Shock DDT, but it also proved insufficient for the win.

At one point, during McIntyre and Knight's brawl on the outside, The Scottish Warrior pushed Knight into Owens, momentarily taking him out. Despite the setback, The Prizefighter got back up and launched an attack on McIntyre, resulting in the match ending in a disqualification.

The victor of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will earn the opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

