Injured former WWE champion shares update after three months of inactivity

A certain WWE star has given an update about their injury.

Three years ago, Cora Jade showed promise at a very young age. She proved that to be true when she became the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Roxanne Perez a year after her signing.

On January 12, 2024, Jade suffered an injury while wrestling Lyra Valkyria at a live event. It was reported that she could be out for an entire year. Nevertheless, Cora had a successful surgery. Taking to Instagram, she had a three-word message:

"slowly but surely," wrote Cora Jade.

Cora Jade's Instagram story.

It's no secret that Cora Jade is a huge CM Punk fan. The Straight Edge Superstar himself unfortunately suffered a triceps injury by the end of January. He recently visited Jade, and the latter was naturally ecstatic. She subsequently shared the pictures on social media.

CM Punk asked Cora Jade to take a moment to smell the roses on WWE programming

Cora Jade had only returned to WWE after a four-month hiatus at NXT Deadline in December 2023. The night she made her comeback, CM Punk was a guest in the former black-and-gold brand.

During a backstage interview, Jade was asked about Punk showing up at NXT on the same night she returned. Cora said that it was a happy coincidence, adding that The Straight Edge Superstar is her favorite wrestler of all time.

The former WWE Champion was passing by at the time and interrupted the interview after clicking a selfie behind the interviewer and Jade. He told his biggest fan to stop and reflect when she could. Punk almost got her to break character on television when he said these things:

"If I could, really quick. Look at me. Legit. I'm really proud of you. You should be really proud of yourself."

While Cora Jade's in-ring return could take a while, that may not be the case for CM Punk. The latter was heavily involved at WrestleMania XL and its fallout on RAW. He played the role of the stone in Drew McIntyre's boots for a while now, and things have escalated after the Scotsman was robbed of a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity on RAW.

