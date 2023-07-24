Injured superstar asks WWE Universe cryptic question following surprise SmackDown appearance

A recently injured WWE Superstar has posed a cryptic question to wrestling fans after his surprise appearance on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) battled The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch on the July 14 episode of the blue brand. During the match, Elton Prince landed wrong on a move executed by Holland and suffered a separated shoulder.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio defended the NXT North American Championship against Butch this past Friday night on SmackDown. Pretty Deadly then made their way ringside, and Elton Prince was inexplicably in a wheelchair due to a separated shoulder. Ridge Holland went after the tag team, and Elton Prince hilariously jumped out of the wheelchair to sprint away from the big man.

Elton Prince took to Instagram today to ask a cryptic question to the WWE Universe. He quoted the "I'm Just Ken" song from Barbie and wondered if he is also destined to live a life of blonde fragility.

"Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?" wondered Elton Prince.

Ridge Holland mocks Pretty Deadly after WWE SmackDown

Ridge Holland poked fun at Elton Prince after he ran away from him on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Holland was partially responsible for Big E suffering a broken neck in an overhead Suplex that went awry last March. The injury to Elton Prince was a total accident, but many fans went after Ridge Holland on social media and caused the SmackDown star to delete his Twitter account.

Holland has since reactivated his account after the negativity directed toward him died down.

Recently, Ridge Holland took to Instagram to share an image of him chasing Wilson and Prince this past Friday night. He added the word "cowardice" in the caption of the photo seen below.

Pretty Deadly only recently arrived on WWE's main roster but has already become a hit with fans. The heel duo is very talented and appears to be in store for a great run on the blue brand once Elton Prince returns from injury.

Are you a fan of Pretty Deadly? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars