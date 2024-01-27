Injured superstar sends message amid WWE hiatus

A WWE Superstar sidelined due to a recent injury sent out a message on social media. The name in question is Cora Jade.

The 23-year-old is an integral part of the NXT roster. She recently made her return to the gold and white at NXT Deadline after five months on the sidelines. Unfortunately, Jade suffered another setback during her singles match against Lyra Valkyria as she tore her ACL. She underwent surgery recently and is expected to return to in-ring action after seven to eight months.

Cora Jade recently took to Instagram stories to send out a message to the WWE Universe and fellow superstars. She shared an image standing alongside Jacy Jayne and SmackDown Superstar Bayley. The two female wrestlers had come to visit Jade following her surgery:

"Give us a few months," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Cora Jade's Instagram story:

A Screengrab of Cora Jade's Instagram story

With Jade being forced out of action due to her injury, it would be interesting to see how long it takes for her to make her in-ring return. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she would be out of action for seven to eight months.

Cora Jade reflects on spending time on the independent scene before moving to WWE

Cora Jade made her WWE debut in 2021. Before signing a contract with the wrestling promotion, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion worked on the independent scene. She also made appearances in TNA and AEW.

Expand Tweet

While talking with Nick Hausman, Jade opened up about working on the independent scene. She revealed that she always wanted to experience the indie scene despite WWE being her end goal:

"No, I feel like it definitely helped me, and I'm so grateful for all my time on the indies. I feel like I got to work with a lot of people and a lot of people helped me get here. And I feel I wanted the indie experience. Obviously WWE was always my goal, my end goal, but I grew up watching CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Daniel Bryan, all these people who came up through the indies. So I always wanted that indie experience and I wanted to work my way up, work through all these different companies. So I think it did help me a lot. And there's a lot of things I still take with me to this day that I learned on the indies. So I'm very grateful for that."

Cora Jade has proven her mettle at a very young age. The wrestling promotion would be hoping for her to recover as soon as possible and return to the ring thereafter.

What do you make of Cora Jade's professional wrestling career thus far? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.