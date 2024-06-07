Injured superstar is upset with WWE ahead of return on SmackDown; speaks out after being ignored

Several WWE Superstars have suffered injuries recently, with a few returning within a couple of weeks. Among them is Candice LeRae, who hasn't been seen since King and Queen of the Ring.

She and Indi Hartwell unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Jeddah, as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retained their titles. LeRae seemingly suffered a knee injury during the match and missed last week's SmackDown.

However, it seems like she is set to return this week. WWE posted a graphic for Hartwell's match against Cargill on tomorrow's episode of SmackDown, with Belair in her partner's corner. Candice LeRae wasn't happy with this, as she wasn't included in the graphic despite declaring she will also be ringside.

The former member of The Way channeled her inner Chelsea Green to send an angry message to WWE's social media team:

"I’m about to go @ImChelseaGreen on the social media team. Why am I not in this graphic!? I’m overcoming a horrific knee injury to be in my parters corner and you can’t even put me in the graphic?!?! 🙄🙄🙄," tweeted Candice LeRae.

It remains to be seen if LeRae will actually return on SmackDown to support Indi Hartwell. If she does, the feud between them and the Women's Tag Team Champions might not be over.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are getting busy on WWE RAW and SmackDown

The women's tag team division is heating up, with multiple duos getting some spotlight. Following their win over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair went to RAW for their next title defense.

The powerhouse duo faced Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, only for the match to be interrupted by another team. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn want a Tag Team Title shot at Clash at the Castle, in their home country of Scotland. Between that and the ongoing issue on SmackDown, Belair and Cargill have their work cut out for them.

Which two women will win the Tag Team Titles from Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

