  • Injured wrestler returned over the weekend; was forced to relinquish championship earlier

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 18, 2023 06:22 IST
The wrestler is back in the company now
When a champion is injured, unless it's a minor one that will keep them out for a very short time, it's pretty common for the wrestler to relinquish the title. That's what happened when Josh Alexander was injured earlier this year. However, he has returned at IMPACT Slammiversary.

The former champion was injured in March. He had to relinquish the world championship as he was going to be out for a while. He had suffered torn triceps and needed surgery to fix the issue.

This put him out of action for the next three months. Steve Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to win the title, which was then won by Alex Shelley at Against All Odds.

Shelley defended the title successfully against Nick Aldis over the weekend at Slammiversary. He was celebrating his title win as a returning Josh Alexander interrupted him.

The latter took the mic from Shelley and said just two words, "I'm back."

Whether the wrestler is completely fit remains uncertain, but if he were not, the manner of his return would have likely been different. The star is back and is ready to make an IMPACT once again.

What do you think of the former IMPACT champion's return? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

