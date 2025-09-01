  • home icon
  Injured WWE star confirms massive RAW return

Injured WWE star confirms massive RAW return

By Aashrit Satija
Published Sep 01, 2025 11:21 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world [Image credits: star's Instagram handle]

A popular WWE Superstar recently confirmed his return on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, which will emanate from Paris, France. The name in question is The New Day's Xavier Woods.

On the August 18, 2025, edition of RAW, Xavier Woods locked horns with Penta in a singles match. Woods failed to win the bout and suffered a neck injury after the luchador hit him with a Mexican Destroyer.

On last week's edition of the red brand's show, Grayson Waller went around to get a petition signed to ban the Mexican Destroyer that injured his friend. Xavier was also present on the show, wearing a neck brace. Commentator Corey Graves also confirmed the star's injury.

Xavier Woods recently took to X/Twitter to upload a video without his neck brace, revealing that his doctor had told him he didn't need to wear it for two hours a day to start rehabilitation.

"I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, 'But Woods isn't your neck injured? Isn't your neck damaged? Where is your neck brace?' I just got a call from my doctor giving me the news that for 2 hours a day, for a glorious 120 minutes a day, I don't have to wear that neck brace because I get to begin that physical therapy process. I have to have it off for two hours a day to begin my rehabilitation," he said.
Although Woods was present on last week's WWE RAW, he has now confirmed his massive return to the show without the neck brace, putting Penta on notice.

"And you know who's gonna need rehabilitation? You know who's gonna need physical therapy very soon? That's you, Penta. That's you because I don't know what you're doing tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW, live on Netflix, coming from Paris, France. But I do know that tomorrow night you're gonna have three men looking for you: myself, Kofi Kingston, and Grayson Waller," he added.
Check out his post below:

Xavier Woods believes Adam Pearce brought Penta to WWE to end The New Day's career

After Kofi Kingston defeated Penta on last week's WWE RAW, Xavier Woods took to X/Twitter to claim that Adam Pearce had brought the luchador to WWE to end The New Day's and Grayson Waller's careers.

"Do you see it?!?! @ScrapDaddyAP has hired @PENTAELZEROM to end our careers! But we have thwarted his plans and prevailed. WE BEAT PENTA AND THAT IS CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION!" Woods wrote.

It remains to be seen what Woods has planned for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

