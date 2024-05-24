Injured WWE star invokes world title shot ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H dropped a massive twist ahead of King and Queen of the Ring. He announced that the winners of their respective tournaments will receive a match at the world champion of their respective brands. This provoked a new member of the RAW roster to invoke her title shot.

The WWE Superstar in question is Zelina Vega. She is the winner of the first Queen of the Ring tournament, which took place in 2021. However, Vega did not receive a shot at the Women's Champion at the time:

"Sooo does that mean that Queen Zelina gets to use her’s too? Just sayin.." Zelina Vega wrote in response to Triple H.

In the past, the King of the Ring tournament was used to propel a WWE Superstar into the main event scene. Triple H's recent revelation is actually something the company used to follow before. Brock Lesnar famously won the 2002 edition and went on to defeat The Rock at SummerSlam, making him the youngest WWE Champion in the company's history.

Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's World Championship in Saudi Arabia

Zelina Vega was originally booked for the Queen of the Ring 2024 tourney until her injury led to the creative team replacing her with Maxxine Dupri.

If Lyra Valkyria manages to survive Nia Jax at the eponymous event tomorrow night, she will receive an opportunity to become the Women's World Champion in only a matter of months following her main roster arrival. However, it's uncertain who will be the titleholder by then. Becky Lynch will defend her belt against Liv Morgan inside the Jeddah Super Dome first.

Then, of course, there is Clash at the Castle: Scotland and Money in the Bank before SummerSlam in August. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the company books The Man to retain until The Biggest Party of the Summer, considering the history between her and Valkyria.

It was only last year Lynch put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Lyra. To the surprise of many, Valkyria managed to defeat The Man. Perhaps the Irish-born wrestler may want to return the favor this time around, especially because the stakes are higher. Becky is currently in possession of the top prize of the company's flagship show.

