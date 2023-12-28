Injured WWE Superstar sends seven-word tease for 2024

An injured WWE Superstar has shared an interesting seven-word tease for 2024.

WWE is wrapping up an incredibly successful year and Triple H has already started promoting the company's slate of shows for the next week. The promotion is getting set to build for Royal Rumble 2024 and an injured superstar is hoping to make an impact next year.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai went down with a torn ACL in May and has been out of action for months. However, the 35-year-old has made scattered appearances on television throughout her injury to support her stablemates. She was in Detroit for SummerSlam and celebrated when Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE Women's Championship.

Kai took to her Instagram story today to deliver a bold message about her upcoming return to the ring. The Damage CTRL member stated that her sights are now directly focused on 2024.

"2024 is directly in my crosshairs now," she wrote.

Kai sends interesting message on Instagram.

WWE Superstar reveals she is open to teaming up with Dakota Kai

WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler recently shared that she is open to teaming up with Dakota Kai if the opportunity comes to be.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Marie in an exclusive interview, The Queen of Spades was asked about her friendship with the Damage CTRL member in real life. Baszler disclosed that she is not opposed to wrestling in a tag team with Kai and recalled beating her up while they were in NXT together.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted," she said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

There appeared to be some tension within Damage CTRL after Iyo Sky won the title but the heel faction has gotten back on the same page. It will be fascinating to see what the company has in store for Dakota Kai when she returns to the ring.

Would you like to see Kai capture a singles title in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.