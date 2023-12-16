Injured WWE Superstar sends six-word message amid future uncertainty 

A WWE Superstar has sent an interesting message amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

WWE's product is as hot as it has been in years as the company gets set for the Road to WrestleMania 40. Both CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to the promotion last month at Survivor Series in Chicago. However, some talents have also been making their way back to NXT this year.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy to capture the NXT Championship. Fans were recently concerned that Dragunov was injured during taping for NXT, but it turned out to be an upcoming storyline.

The NXT Champion defeated Baron Corbin at Deadline to retain the championship. The 30-year-old took to social media today to send an interesting message to the WWE Universe. Dragunov stated that pain is the genesis of the most captivating stories, as seen in his post below:

"Pain writes the most captivating stories," he wrote.

WWE star Baron Corbin named Ilja Dragunov as one of his dream opponents in NXT

Baron Corbin had high praise for Ilja Dragunov ahead of their title match at NXT Deadline last weekend.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Lone Wolf was asked to name some of the stars he would like to battle in NXT. Corbin named Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes. Corbin also added that he would like to face Gable Steveson once again. The two battled to a no contest earlier this year at the Great American Bash.

"I still wanna go behind Carmelo. I still want my hands on that title. Gable Steveson, obviously, we went to war at the Great American Bash, so maybe he and I still got something. I think Ilja is an amazing talent, Bron Breakker; those are the guys I wanna mix it up with. So will see who I punch in the face next that gets offended, and then we could have some fun," said Baron Corbin. [3:26 - 3:47]

Ilja Dragunov's upcoming injury angle generated a negative reaction from the WWE Universe when the news first broke. It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out moving forward on WWE NXT.

