Injured WWE Superstar shares cryptic update 51 days since last match

An injured WWE Superstar recently shared a cryptic update amid a hiatus from the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Cora Jade.

The 23-year-old returned to WWE's developmental brand at NXT Deadline after almost five months on the sidelines. Unfortunately, Jade suffered another setback during her singles match against Lyra Valkyria at a live event at Dade City Armory in Florida on January 12, as she tore her ACL. She underwent surgery later the same month and is expected to return in seven to eight months from the date of surgery.

Cora Jade recently took to X to share a cryptic message amid her absence from the wrestling promotion. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared two pictures of herself as she penned down an intriguing message in the caption:

"you may mourn me but not while you’re covered in my blood," she wrote.

Cora Jade opens up about her time on the independent scene before moving to WWE

Cora Jade made her WWE debut in 2021. However, before signing a contract with the company, the NXT Superstar made a name for herself working on the independent scene. She also made limited appearances in TNA and AEW.

In a conversation with Nick Hausman, Jade revealed how working on the independent scene helped her before she signed with WWE. The 23-year-old star revealed that she always wanted to experience the indie scene despite the Stamford-based company being her end goal:

"I feel like it definitely helped me, and I'm so grateful for all my time on the indies. I feel like I got to work with a lot of people and a lot of people helped me get here. And I feel I wanted the indie experience. Obviously WWE was always my goal, my end goal, but I grew up watching CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Daniel Bryan, all these people who came up through the indies. So I always wanted that indie experience and I wanted to work my way up, work through all these different companies. So I think it did help me a lot. And there's a lot of things I still take with me to this day that I learned on the indies. So I'm very grateful for that." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cora Jade has impressed many with her in-ring work and charisma at a young age. It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for her following her eventual return to in-ring action.

