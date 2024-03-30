Injured WWE Superstar shares positive update ahead of SmackDown

Injured WWE Superstar Shotzi has shared a positive update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 32-year-old tore her ACL during a match against the NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria on the February 13 edition of the gold and white brand. As a result, the SmackDown Superstar has been forced out of action for the foreseeable future.

Shotzi, who underwent a successful surgery last month, took to Instagram Stories today to share a video of the range of motion in her leg.

Screengrabs of Shotzi's Instagram Story.

Mick Foley believes WWE could have done more with Shotzi

Shotzi signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. She is currently among the top superstars on SmackDown's female roster. However, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes she has been underutilized.

On an episode of Foley is Pod, the legendary wrestler expressed his love for Shotzi. The 58-year-old stated that the creative team could have done more with her. Foley further revealed that he was hoping for her to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match a couple of years ago.

"I love Shotzi! I don't know why they took the tank away from her. Man, they could have done more with her. It looks like they are doing more now, but she is such a great character, you know, and a unique person! I think she is somebody that has a big upside. I was even hoping she would win the [Royal] Rumble a couple of years ago because winning the Rumble obviously has a bold proclamation, a real sign that the company is behind someone, and a sign to the fans that you know it would be worth their emotional interest as well to get behind her too," he said.

Before getting injured, Shotzi was scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Interestingly, her former tag-team partner, Charlotte Flair, also sustained injuries to her knee in December last year. It will be interesting to see when the two superstars will return to in-ring action.

