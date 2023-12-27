Injured WWE Superstar shares training video

An injured WWE Superstar has shared a new video of themself training today.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. It was both Green and Deville's first title win in the company, but their reign did not last for long.

Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after the title win and has been out of action for months. Piper Niven was on hiatus from the company during the time of her injury and decided to return to name herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. The unlikely duo put together an impressive title reign before being dethroned by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last week on WWE RAW.

Sonya Deville took to her Instagram story today to share a positive health update. Deville uploaded a new video of her training, and you can check it out by clicking here.

WWE star Chelsea Green provides an update on Sonya Deville

Chelsea Green recently provided a health update on her former tag team partner and said that she is recovering well.

During her appearance on the Wilde On podcast, Chelsea Green noted that she was worried about Deville after the injury, but she handled it well. Green added that Deville is healing well, and the two still regularly communicate:

"I was more so worried for her (Sonya Deville when she got injured) in the sense of like, she just has worked so hard to get there. I have been through this a million times.... But I was just worried for her and her mental health, like going from being on the road for the past seven-to-eight years, to having her very first injury, and being out after winning the championship, her first title. But actually, it turns out she’s thriving and doing amazing and healing so well, and we talk all the time," said Green. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were an entertaining duo during their brief time as a tag team in WWE. Only time will tell if they reunite when Deville returns from injury down the line.

