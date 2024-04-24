Injured WWE Superstar surprisingly set to be part of upcoming draft

An injured WWE Superstar is set to be a part of the draft pool this Friday night. This year's WWE Draft will begin this Friday on SmackDown and will conclude on next Monday's edition of RAW.

Women's World Champion Becky Lynch recently disclosed that Seth Rollins underwent surgery following WrestleMania for a torn meniscus. The Visionary lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre during Night Two of WrestleMania. Rollins has not appeared on television since WrestleMania XL.

The draft pool for RAW and SmackDown was revealed during WWE's The Bump today. Surprisingly, Seth Rollins will be available to be selected this Friday night on SmackDown despite being out of action with an injury.

The draft pool for Friday night. [Screenshot from The Bump]

Vince Russo reveals his number one pick in the WWE Draft

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has disclosed his first pick in this year's Draft.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran shared that he would choose a veteran as his first pick in the draft. He named former Intercontinental Champion Gunther as his selection but noted that they would also have to rebuild his character following his loss to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL earlier this month.

"Bro, I think I am going with, but there's going to have to be some rebuilding, bro. There's going to have to be some rebuilding because I would have never, ever booked him this way at WrestleMania; my number one pick is going to be Gunther," said Russo. [From 02:15 - 02:31]

Seth Rollins was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary captured the title by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. AJ Styles has since earned another major title opportunity and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title next month at Backlash in France.