Injury update on WWE RAW Superstar

Over the summer, former WWE RAW Tag Champion Otis disappeared from television in May after a brutal loss to the returning Rusev on the Red Brand. Though the former MITB winner returned at TripleMania XXXIII, he's yet to make his in-ring return on Monday nights. As fan concern grows for him, a new report puts fears to rest regarding Otis's health.On May 5th, Rusev demolished Otis in his WWE return. The former United States Champion dominated the Olympic athlete before slamming his partner, Akira Tozawa, on top of him. It was later revealed that Otis had suffered an elbow injury of some sort, something that could've led to surgery at the time. Sean Ross Sapp recently spoke on Otis's whereabouts on Fightful Select. According to Sapp's report, the 33-year-old Superstar did, in fact, undergo an elbow scope over the summer. Depending on the severity, the procedure could've kept the big man out for half a year. Despite not appearing on RAW since his May loss to Rusev, SRS confirms he's not dealing with another injury at this moment. Where's WWE Superstar Otis been since his procedure?Otis returned to action during this year's Triplemania, competing in the Copa Bardahl. After taking part in four eliminations, Otis would be taken out after being pinned by Microman. Despite that appearance, he's been notably absent on Monday Night RAW. Though he's not been competing on the flagship brand alongside Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa, Otis has been a semi-regular feature on Main Event since his Triplemania debut. The Alpha Academy reignited their feud with American Made, with the former picking up a trios victory. Otis even defeated Julius on Main Event back in September. Thankfully, it seems all of Alpha Academy is healthy. Maxxine continues to work on her solo run, including a major victory over Becky Lynch last week. Hopefully, we'll see Otis and Tozawa back in the ring together on WWE RAW in the near future. Tozawa hasn't had a main roster bout since a mauling by Rusev back in May.