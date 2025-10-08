WWE social media blatantly calls Dominik Mysterio a coward

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dirty Dominik Mysterio continues to evade any kind of punishment. Dominik Dos Straps recently caught the attention of multi-time champion Rusev, who is looking for more gold. The champion high-tailed it out of the arena on the latest RAW with Rusev chasing not far behind, and WWE's social media has called him out on it.Rusev returned to the promotion late last spring, dominating the Alpha Academy and winning his feud against former World Champion Sheamus over the summer. The Bulgarian Brute isn't exactly undefeated, but he's maintained that dominant streak that made him such a monstrous force in his first run. Now, he's set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, and that's bad news for Dirty Dom. Although Dom picked up a pinfall victory over the big guy last week, it wasn't exactly clean. This past RAW, Rusev chased Dominik out of his six-man match, and the champion was only saved due to interference from Penta. WWE's Instagram account called the champion out today, mocking him for scattering like a scared dog. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Rumor has it [Dominik Mysterio] is still running from Rusev [Laughing emoji],&quot; said WWE.Honestly, though, can you blame Dominik? Rusev has become the Terminator, chasing &quot;Dom Connor&quot; to the ends of the Earth.How long can Dirty Dominik Mysterio hold onto the WWE Intercontinental Title?Back at WrestleMania 41 Night 2, Dominik Mysterio defeated Finn Balor, Penta, and then-champion Bron Breakker in a four-way to win the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, Dom's gone on an incredible, if cowardly run, that has even awarded him the AAA Mega Championship.Though...he's spent the majority of the run hiding from his challengers before getting forced into matches. Dominik spent the majority of the summer ducking AJ Styles, using a doctor's note to avoid the Phenomenal One. He'd eventually face Styles at SummerSlam Night 2, and again on RAW a month later, with less than legal means. Now Rusev is on the hunt, and despite besting him back on September 29th, the Bulgarian Brute is still hot on his tail. But how long can Dominik keep the cat-and-mouse game going with his challengers? Even if he somehow manages to defeat Rusev again, Penta and others are waiting in the wings. Not to mention the AAA stars wanting to bring their title back. Keep runnin', Dominik, and don't look back.