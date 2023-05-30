Interesting names spotted backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

A few interesting names were spotted at tonight's WWE RAW in New York.

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the first show following WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins will bring his newly won World Heavyweight Championship to the red brand after he defeated AJ Styles at the premium live event. There will also be a Fatal 4-Way match tonight for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships.

Tonight's edition of RAW will take place from the MVP Arena in Albany, and apparently, there are some exciting names at the venue. According to a report from PW Insider, Kevin Ventura-Cortes has been spotted backstage tonight ahead of WWE RAW. Ventura-Cortes signed with the promotion after the 2022 SummerSlam tryouts.

The report noted that Javier Bernal is also backstage for tonight's show, but the reason for the NXT stars being at RAW is unknown.

Kevin Ventura-Cortes on signing with WWE

Kevin Ventura-Cortes signed with the company last August; it was a life-changing opportunity for him.

The young star played Tight End in college football and was a prospect for the NFL Draft at one point. However, his career has gone in a completely different direction, and he's now in the process of becoming a professional wrestler.

Kevin took to Twitter after he signed with the promotion last year and shared a video of the heartwarming moment. He added that all the struggles he had gone through in his life up until that point were worth it, and he is excited to start a new chapter:

"A life changing opportunity that I truly am at lost of words for. The cumulation of literal blood, sweat, & tears that got me to this point. All the trials and tribulations. The doubt. The hate. The heart breaks. But ALL GLORY to God for the blessing to start a new chapter," wrote Kevin Ventura-Cortes.

Tonight's edition of the red brand is shaping up to be a very eventful show. It will be interesting to see if Kevin appears on the show tonight or is simply just attending the show backstage.

