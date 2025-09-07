Interesting news revealed following AJ Lee's return

There has been some interesting news regarding AJ Lee following her stunning return to WWE. The 38-year-old made her return to the promotion this past Friday night on SmackDown.The official X account for the USA Network shared an interesting stat about Lee today on social media. It was noted that the veteran made her debut on NXT fifteen years ago today, and you can check out the post below.&quot;15 years ago, @TheAJMendez made her @WWE debut on NXT, immediately grabbing the attention of the WWE Universe. A lot has happened for AJ since then, but now she is back much to the delight of the WWE Universe!&quot;Becky Lynch confronted CM Punk this past Friday night on SmackDown and slapped him several times. Punk exited the ring and shared that he would never hit a lady but knew someone who could. AJ Lee then returned to a massive ovation from the crowd and attacked Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.Punk has been in a personal rivalry with Seth Rollins as of late. The Visionary successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris earlier this month. Lynch interfered in the match and hit Punk with a low blow to help Rollins retain the title.Former WWE writer reacts to AJ Lee's return on SmackDownWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's return to the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo claimed that there was a lot wrong with Lee's return. He complained about Seth Rollins leaving Becky Lynch alone in the ring with CM Punk and stated that it was not believable.&quot;There are so many things wrong with this. Again, it's Triple H. He doesn't know how to do things, and nobody there knows how to do this.&quot; He continued, &quot;First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that. Again, they did it to set up the AJ Lee spot, but it's not freaking believable. No man on this F-ing planet would do that. I don't care if you're a heel, I don't care if you're Seth Rollins, I don't care who you are. That makes zero sense,&quot; he said. Just_prow @Just_prowLINKThe return of AJ Lee gave me goosebumps 🥺🥺❤️ the walk and everything man ☺️☺️It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former Divas Champion following her return on SmackDown.