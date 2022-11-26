Interesting revelation on the current backstage relationship between Triple H and John Cena (Exclusive)

The entire WWE landscape has changed since the last time John Cena wrestled. The Cenation Leader was close to Vince McMahon. But many fans are now wondering if he shares a similarly strong relationship with the new boss, Triple H. During this week's episode of Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up on the backstage equation between the two veterans.

EC3 admitted to there being some heat between John Cena and Triple H back when the former was on the rise in WWE. Triple H was 'the guy' in WWE and might have been apprehensive about Cena cementing his spot in the main event picture.

Triple H has often been called out for allegedly burying other stars when he was an active talent. He has clearly changed his outlook toward the business since spearheading the NXT project nearly ten years ago.

Despite their friction from the past, Cena and Triple H are most likely now on excellent terms, as EC3 revealed below:

"I think there was some top-guy meandering when he was on the come-up, and Trips was on top before he was fully a businessman. But I would say, at this juncture, I could imagine them being totally cool and totally pros. I do feel there were bits of [friction]." [From 4:00 to 4:30]

When will John Cena return to WWE?

The Cenation Leader has surprisingly been away from the WWE ring for more than a year since his last match at SummerSlam 2021. John Cena might be one of Hollywood's busiest personalities, but he still makes sure to spare time for WWE.

Rumors suggest that Cena is certain to appear and wrestle at WrestleMania 39, and a handful of top superstars have emerged as potential opponents for the WWE legend. The latest Wrestling Outlaws show revolved around John Cena possibly returning to face Logan Paul in a dream clash.

John Cena @JohnCena There is no age limit on taking your life back. There is no age limit on taking your life back.

While Vince Russo was not in favor of the proposed bout, EC3 explained how WWE could book Paul vs. Cena before transitioning to a massive world title match at WrestleMania featuring Roman Reigns. You can read more on EC3's booking idea right here.

Who would you like to see John Cena wrestle in his comeback match? Share your picks in the comments section below.

