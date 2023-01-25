Interesting similarity between last year's edition and the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Last year's WWE Royal Rumble was universally panned owing to multiple bad bookings throughout the show. Triple H and Co. are probably looking to right the wrongs this year. The event is already garnering significant excitement, especially after the go-home show of the red brand.

Speaking of last year's event itself, which took place inside The Dome at the America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, the entrance stage set was a curved ramp.

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will have a stage set similar to this, according to a recent report by Xero News.

The show is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, this Saturday night.

While The Rock is still the odds-on favorite to win the bout owing to months of speculation in the rumor mill, his busy schedule may be keeping him from returning to WWE and being ready for WrestleMania 39.

Which WWE Superstars are expected to be back for the event?

Since Triple H took over the creative last year, there has been a whirlwind of rumors and speculation online about the road to WrestleMania 39 and its booking. The 2023 Royal Rumble is the first of January's annual events under The Game's regime.

Perhaps the biggest name set to return for the show is Cody Rhodes. He was sidelined due to a severe injury, but has announced ahead of the first Premium Live Event of the year that he will enter the bout.

Other superstars include Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters), who fans expect to show despite The Masterpiece tweeting ahead of the show that the company has not contacted him.

Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) and his wife Chelsea Green are heavily speculated by fans to be returning to the Stamford-based promotion owing to their recent actions.

Lastly, Rob Van Dam made it to the list of rumored stars for Rumble, among other legends. RVD is no stranger to making a surprise return at the 30-Man Battle Royal. The former WWE Champion sent shockwaves to fans when he appeared in the 2009 Royal Rumble event, a return still celebrated as one of the best.

This year's Royal Rumble is expected to be a grand spectacle. The sheer magnitude of excitement is running strong as we head into the first Premium Live Event of the year.

