Interesting stat revealed about Edge ahead of “final match” on WWE SmackDown

An interesting stat has come to light regarding Edge's "final match," which is set to take place this week on WWE SmackDown.

Edge is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He rose through the ranks from being a tag team competitor to one of the best singles competitors in the company. He has had a storied career and won multiple world titles.

Sadly, Edge's last world title reign was cut short when he was forced to retire as World Heavyweight Champion 12 years ago. However, he made his triumphant return to the ring a couple of years ago, proving why he's one of the best in the business. He even won the Royal Rumble match in 2021.

The Rated-R Superstar is now set to compete in the final match of his WWE contract this week on SmackDown against Sheamus. Ahead of this all-important match, an interesting stat has come to light.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info, the Rated-R Superstar is 7-3 in Toronto but has never been pinned or submitted. In fact, his last loss was in 2010, when he lost via a count out. His other two losses were via a ladder match in 2006 and when his tag partner was pinned in 2007.

"[email protected] is 7-3 in his home city of Toronto, but has *never* been pinned/submitted there in his @WWE career: 1999: Won 2001: Won 2002: Won 2002: Won 2004: Won 2006: Lost via ladder 2007: Lost when tag parter was pinned 2010: Lost via count out 2010: Won 2022: Won 2023: TBD," the report said.

Edge is unsure if he will retire this week on SmackDown

Given that it is Edge's last match in contract, he has previously stated that he might retire this year after having one more match in Toronto.

However, the Rated-R Superstar admitted to ET Canada that he is unsure if he will retire this week on SmackDown.

"I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know. I honestly don't know. I probably won't know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now."

He continued:

"That's strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I'm going to be 50 in October. It's not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There's a lot. It's the dream gig, but it's getting really hard." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what the Rated-R Superstar decides come Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Edge will retire? Sound off in the comments section.