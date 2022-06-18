Internet erupts as Raquel Rodriguez qualifies for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez earned the opportunity to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Shayna Baszler on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez debuted on the blue brand in April this year. Since then, she has had an impressive streak. She even competed against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship after responding to her open challenge.

In addition to Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans have qualified for the match.

The wrestling world was taken by storm after Rodriguez qualified for her first MITB match. While some were in favor of Rodriguez winning, others were displeased with her win:

Raquel Rodriguez opened up about initial struggles in the company

The SmackDown star signed with WWE in October 2016 and made her televised debut in a Battle Royal for an opportunity at the NXT Women's Title.

In a recent episode of Ryan Satin's Out Of Character, the former NXT star stated that initially, when she was told to portray a serious character, she couldn't stop smiling:

"When I first started at the Performance Center, they could not get me to stop smiling and I’m supposed to be this big and tall and intimidating character and that was my biggest struggle really was trying to stay serious when you’re just having fun and that’s what it was and it always has been to me is I’m out there, I’m doing something I love, I’m having fun doing it, I’m doing it with my friends, why wouldn’t you wanna smile? Right?" (H/T: Post Wrestling)

On the back of her impressive in-ring performances, it remains to be seen whether Rodriguez will get her first MITB win at the upcoming premium live event on July 2.

