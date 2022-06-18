Create
Internet erupts as Raquel Rodriguez qualifies for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Rodriguez impressed the wrestling world during her match against Rousey!
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 18, 2022 10:49 AM IST

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez earned the opportunity to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Shayna Baszler on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez debuted on the blue brand in April this year. Since then, she has had an impressive streak. She even competed against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship after responding to her open challenge.

In addition to Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans have qualified for the match.

.@RaquelWWE is going to #MITB! #SmackDown https://t.co/FH5mLFSZzi

The wrestling world was taken by storm after Rodriguez qualified for her first MITB match. While some were in favor of Rodriguez winning, others were displeased with her win:

@WWE @RaquelWWE knew it
@WWE @RaquelWWE 👏Congratulations for the 🤩Victory Qualifying match #MITB Raquel 💪 great match🤘 on #SmackDown https://t.co/l2E69nsqXb

One Twitter user said Baszler should have qualified for the MITB match:

@WWE @RaquelWWE Poor Shayna Baszler being booked like this, what a waste of time this match was

Another fan shared an 'are you kidding me' gif, showing their disapproval of Rodriguez winning the match:

@WWE @RaquelWWE https://t.co/91w2zmdJuW

One fan said Dakota Kai and Sasha Banks would've been better options:

@WWE @RaquelWWE My Baby Sasha and Dakota are Way Better https://t.co/R1rdg5FIB5

Another user shared a snapshot of Rodriguez celebrating her victory while an audience member held up a poster rooting for The Boss:

@WWE @RaquelWWE https://t.co/ZrRLk4MQmT

Another fan congratulated Rodriguez on her win:

@WWE @RaquelWWE Congratulations Raquel! I'm glad your in.

Raquel Rodriguez opened up about initial struggles in the company

The SmackDown star signed with WWE in October 2016 and made her televised debut in a Battle Royal for an opportunity at the NXT Women's Title.

In a recent episode of Ryan Satin's Out Of Character, the former NXT star stated that initially, when she was told to portray a serious character, she couldn't stop smiling:

"When I first started at the Performance Center, they could not get me to stop smiling and I’m supposed to be this big and tall and intimidating character and that was my biggest struggle really was trying to stay serious when you’re just having fun and that’s what it was and it always has been to me is I’m out there, I’m doing something I love, I’m having fun doing it, I’m doing it with my friends, why wouldn’t you wanna smile? Right?" (H/T: Post Wrestling)
Ep. 63 - Raquel Rodriguez podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out…

On the back of her impressive in-ring performances, it remains to be seen whether Rodriguez will get her first MITB win at the upcoming premium live event on July 2.

