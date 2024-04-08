Irate WWE star warns Rey Mysterio following WrestleMania XL: "It ain't over mf'er"

With a little help from the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Andrade scored the win over Santos Escobar and Dirty Dom on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Biggest Little Man of WWE has had issues with both Santos Escobar and his son in the past year. While Andrade appeared to be siding with The Judgment Day prior to the Show of Shows, he turned on the faction in favor of the Hall of Famer and his former manager Zelina Vega.

This year's Show of Shows marked both Andrade and Santos Escobar's first WrestleMania, albeit only one of them walked away with the win. The Legado Del Fantasma leader took to Instagram today to warn his rivals that it isn't over yet.

"Legado. Del. Fantasma. #wrestlemania40 It ain’t over mf’er," wrote Santos.

You can see his Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio bragged about his 2-0 streak over his son Dom following the show. It's an interesting scenario post-WrestleMania, as Andrade and the Judgment Day member perform on the RAW brand, while Rey and Santos are on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if all of them cross paths again in the immediate future.

Rey Mysterio is ready to put his WWE career on the line against son "Dirty" Dom

During a recent interview conducted by Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, The Biggest Little Man of WWE was asked about Dirty Dom possibly being his final opponent.

The WWE Hall of Famer reiterated his desire to face the Judgment Day star in a Hair vs. Mask match, teasing yet another showdown between the father and son before he finally calls it a day inside the ring.

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well, I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option," said Rey.

Watch the clip above as Rey Mysterio also discusses about his son's recent wedding, during which the latter was booed. He also talks about the importance of his Hall of Fame ring.

According to the veteran, whether he wins or loses, the next year could be his last, as he has already disclosed his intention to retire at 50, which he will be later this year in December.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you see The Mysterios locking horns in a Hair vs. Mask match? Yes, in 2024 itself At WrestleMania 41 0 votes View Discussion