Rey Mysterio sends out major brag following WWE WrestleMania XL win

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE programming in March 2024 after suffering a beatdown at the hands of Santos Escobar on SmackDown in November. A one-on-one contest was scheduled between the two later that month, but Rey's son Dominik Mysterio unexpectedly interfered and cost him the match.

The father-son rivalry continued this year at WrestleMania after the elder Mysterio soundly defeated his son on the grand stage inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, last year. Last night, Rey Mysterio and Andrade put away "Dirty" Dom and Santos Escobar in a tag team bout.

Taking to Instagram, Rey Mysterio sent out a rare message, pointing out to The Judgment Day star that he now has two wins over him at The Showcase of Immortals:

"(2-0) son #wrestlemania," wrote Rey.

Andrade was a last-minute replacement for the newest LWO member, Dragon Lee. The former turned on The Judgment Day to side with The Biggest Little Man and his former manager, Zelina Vega, despite repeated attempts by the heel faction to recruit him.

Dominik Mysterio deemed the "greatest living luchador" by WWE Hall of Famer

Dominik Mysterio's WWE career commenced in 2020 when he stepped in the ring opposite Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. From that point on, he impressed everyone in the ring, notably winning the Tag Titles alongside his father. However, his breakout moment came when he turned on the Hall of Famer and sided with The Judgment Day in late 2022.

In 2023, "Dirty" Dom was consistently wrestling premium live events and house shows. His on-screen character work with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made him arguably the most despised heel WWE Superstar in recent memory.

On Dom's 27th birthday, April 5, Mick Foley called him the "greatest living luchador" and a son that his father should be "very proud" of.

When Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, he declared 50 as an ideal age for him to hang up his boots. The luchador legend will turn 50 in December this year.

Do you see the father-son duo cap off their on-screen rivalry in another showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2025? Let us know using the discuss button.

