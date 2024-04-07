Andrade sends message following face turn on WWE SmackDown

Andrade has delivered a message following his face turn last night on WWE SmackDown. The veteran will be in action in a marquee tag team match tonight at WrestleMania XL.

El Idolo wrapped up his time in All Elite Wrestling with a loss to Miro at World's End last December. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and has been having conversations with The Judgment Day in recent weeks on RAW.

Andrade however, appears to no longer be aligned with the RAW faction as he attacked Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio last night on SmackDown. It was later announced that Andrade would be replacing Dragon Lee at WrestleMania XL. The former United States Champion will be teaming up with Rey Mysterio to battle Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at The Show of Shows tonight.

Ahead of his tag team match during Night One of WrestleMania XL, Andrade took to social media to send a message. He noted that he will be fulfilling two dreams tonight, competing in his first WrestleMania match and teaming with Rey Mysterio.

Former WWE star on why Andrade returned to the company

EC3 recently discussed Anrade's decision to move on from All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that Andrade's wife, Charlotte Flair, is on WWE's roster. He added that the company is likely more appealing to many stars now that Vince McMahon is no longer there.

"If your wife (Charlotte Flair) is there, is the grass necessarily greener? I mean, there's a bigger forum, and probably... I mean, to trade one former creative tyrant for a new one and to see that maybe things have opened up and changed, and maybe the high morale in the WWE locker room is because Vince (McMahon) is gone, is more welcoming. Plus, you get the familiarity and the comfort, and your wife, and you are in the biggest show in town. Like, seems like a good bet," he said. [9:17 - 9:52]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Wrestling fans were elated to see Andrade and Zelina Vega reunite last night on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the two stars moving forward.

