"Is my time that worthless?" - Former WWE employee lashes out at Seth Rollins for major blunder during his RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with Seth Rollins this week on RAW.

The Visionary came down to the ring to kick off this week's RAW. Rollins was in a jubilant mood after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He was then interrupted by AJ Styles, and the two stars shook hands as a sign of respect after the battle they had been through.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo complained about how Rollins took eight minutes to get into the ring and get the first word in. He felt that the first eight minutes dragged on with Rollins dancing and the fans foolishly signing his song.

The former writer also questioned if WWE felt that fans had so much time to waste before anything meaningful took place on the flagship show.

"It takes Seth Rollins eight minutes into the show before he says a word. Am I supposed to be sitting here for eight minutes watching this guy walking through the crowd? Is my time that worthless? My time is that worthless that I'm gonna watch a cosplayer walk down to the ring. Eight minutes before the first word is spoken." [From 8:15 - 8:50]

Vince Russo was unhappy with the tag team match featuring Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

During the opening segment of RAW, The Judgment Day issued a challenge to Rollins and Styles for a tag team match, and this was later made official by Adam Pearce as the main event.

Vince Russo claimed that the tag match was meaningless as it did not further any story and took up the last part of the show.

"I am so sick of watching this show. It's the same thing every freaking week. A meaningless tag match at the end of this show for the last 15-20 minutes that means absolutely nothing." [From 9:42 - 10:04]

Seth Rollins and Styles managed to pick up a win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest after The Visionary decked Priest with a vicious Stomp to close the contest.

