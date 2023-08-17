Is Vince McMahon's spinal surgery a "gimmick" to save him from the feds? WWE veteran's startling conspiracy theory (Exclusive)

Recent reports haven't been positive regarding Vince McMahon's health, as the 77-year-old underwent spinal surgery and will be on medical leave. Vince Russo recently opened up about the development and explained how McMahon was seemingly replicating a trick from 1994 to evade ongoing legal issues.

Vince McMahon's first encounter with the federal government happened way before the Attitude Era as he was embroiled in a messy steroid trial. McMahon was found not guilty in the end, but he was famously seen wearing a neck brace during the hearings following a surgery he had back then.

It's 2023, and McMahon still has ample heat from the feds, who continued their investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations by executing a search warrant.

Vince Russo pointed out that McMahon going on a hiatus due to health problems could be a ploy to gain sympathy from law enforcement agents. The former WWE writer called it the same "gimmick" used in the 1990s when the veteran promoter emerged victorious in the steroid trial.

"How reminiscent is it, Chris? Do you remember the steroid trial? Do you remember all of a sudden, Vince was the victim with the neck brace? Remember, bro? He was at the podium like this! Look now, bro. Now he's all laid up in bed with spinal surgery. It's the same exact freaking thing, bro! He's doing the same thing, gimmick, trying to get sympathy while they are searching his house, but god knows what, bro!" said Russo on The Wrestling Outlaws. [2:14 - 3:40]

Vince Russo feels Vince McMahon's past has come back to haunt him

Vince Russo worked for WWE between 1992 and 1999, spending much time backstage around Vince McMahon. Hence, he grew familiar with the most successful wrestling promoter in history.

Vince McMahon has proven that he won't back down from a fight, even if it means going up against federal agencies. Russo recalled how proud his former boss was when WWE was left unscathed legally in the steroid scandal.

Vince Russo believed that McMahon was now paying the price for his bold decisions in the past, as he explained below:

"I just think it's so fascinating, bro, of all people. You've got to understand, man, when Vince first beat the federal government with the steroid charges. And bro, he let everyone know it, man! He shouted from the mountaintop, I wasn't afraid to go head-to-head, and I beat the federal government. Bro, they don't forget stuff like that, bro. And you know what? It could be 20-30 years later. 'Oh, you beat the federal government, did you?' Bro, that's what I'm saying, man." [1:01 - 1:50]

