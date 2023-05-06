"It would be beneficial" - 32-year-old superstar believes WWE should add a mid-card title to the women's division

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar believes the company should add another title to the women's division.

Female superstars currently have the RAW, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team Championships to fight for. More titles may be on the way, as the blue brand selected NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn during this year's WWE Draft. However, there currently isn't a title comparable to the Intercontinental or United States Championships in the women's division.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of WWE Backlash, Zelina Vega discussed the possibility of the company bringing in a new title and said that she thought that was what the Queen's Crown tournament could have been used for. Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021.

"I hope so. And to be fair, I thought that’s kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been. When I won that crown, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m down to put it on the line.’ Like, we’ll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring."

She added that it would be beneficial to add another title for the division to give superstars that are not at the top of the card something to fight for.

"But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once. I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold," said Zelina Vega. (H/T Fox News)

Zelina Vega on the responsibility she is feeling ahead of WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega is feeling a lot of responsibility ahead of WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina tomorrow night at Backlash in San Juan. Zelina Vega is the underdog in the match but could get the added boost she needs if the crowd gets behind her. During her conversation with Fox News, she admitted she is feeling a huge responsibility ahead of her title match tomorrow night.

"It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s one that I take very seriously, and I’m happy I get to do it because, my God, it’s something that even when I was younger, to be able to say, to look at [former WWE superstar] Melina and [think], ‘Wow, she’s in WWE, and that’s where I want to be.’ And Rey, he’s smaller in stature like me, I love that. I feel like I can do this, too," said Zelina Vega. (H/T Fox News)

Zelina Vega has captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Carmella once in her career but has never held a singles championship. It will be interesting to see if she can overcome the odds tomorrow night at Backlash.

