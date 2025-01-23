"It comes more natural to me" - Bron Breakker discloses whether he prefers being a heel or babyface 

Bron Breakker has commented on whether he prefers playing a good or bad guy on WWE TV. He's been a heel for the majority of his run on RAW but was initially a babyface on NXT.

After he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso on the September 23, 2024, episode of the red brand, he seemingly turned babyface the following week. However, it turned out to be a ruse and he reverted to his current character. He ended up defeating The Yeet Master and taking his title back.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Bron Breakker was asked whether he prefers being a heel or babyface. He stated that he loves being a heel.

"I love being a heel more than I do a babyface just because it comes more natural to me to be a violent, unhinged, just lunatic. I think I take much more to that well than--baby face, I mean I've only had one babyface run when I was in NXT but that was like such an on-time where I was figuring, I had to figure things out like so fast where I didn't really know the actuality of what's the babyface what's the heel and how to act and manorisms and my camera cuts for my facial shots and stuff on TV I just didn't understand that at the time," he said. [40:26 - 41:22]

Bill Apter thinks Bron Breakker will beat Sheamus

The 27-year-old WWE star's next title defense will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event. He will defend the coveted Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, who has never held the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter said he doesn't see Sheamus dethroning Bron Breakker at the upcoming event.

"I think they are going to put Breakker over Sheamus on this show. I don't think they are convinced yet that Bron Breakker isn't working. I think they are going to push him into a very strong position on here. It's going to be a real brawl. It's gonna be brutal on both sides. But they still believe in Bron Breakker, and they need to give him this victory, even if it means Sheamus not getting the title."

Sheamus will be going into the match with a big purpose, as he wants to win the title that has eluded him for years. It'll be interesting to see who walks out victorious.

