"It helped me a lot" - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reveals he lived through his wrestling character

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently disclosed that he lived his wrestling character whenever he stepped inside the ring.

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars the professional wrestling industry has ever seen, and his name will live on forever. He was the ultimate babyface character that almost every child idolized growing up. Hogan would add to his legacy by departing WWE to sign with WCW back in the day. The Hall of Famer recently announced that he and yoga instructor Sky Daily are engaged to be married.

Speaking with Theo Von (aka The Rat King) on the This Past Weekend podcast, the 69-year-old disclosed that he didn't think about anything else while wrestling.

"I didn’t think about anything else. Ex-wives, ex-girlfriends, kids, business problems, money problems, three or four guys that wanted to kill me in the back. I didn’t think about anything. When I was in the ring, I was completely in the moment. The one thing that really worked for me was once I clicked, I was not Terry Bollea," said Hogan.

The Hulkster added that he believed he was Hulk Hogan when he got inside the squared circle, and that mindset helped him during his career.

"When I went to that ring, I was Hulk Hogan, brother, and I believed it. I believed, when I was in there, I wasn’t afraid of anybody or anything. That was my attitude because if I didn’t believe it, you’re not gonna get them to believe it. So I was so dialed into that character, I lived through that thing, and it got me through a lot of craziness. It helped a lot," he added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan on what he didn't like about the wrestling business

WWE veteran Hulk Hogan shared that he could not stand the amount of travel associated with being a professional wrestler.

During his conversation on This Past Weekend, Hulk Hogan revealed that he hated the traveling aspect of the business. He told a story about teasing actor John Belushi about how much he had to travel.

"I said, 'Since you got here Friday night, bro, I’ve already been back to New York and back once. I had to fly back to wrestle at the Capital Centre. I’ve been back. Since you’ve been here resting for 48 hours, I made the trip there and back again. He goes, 'No you didn’t.' I go, 'Swear to god I did, bro.' He goes, 'You’re out of your mind.' I said, 'Well.' But that’s the part I hated, was the traveling. The only thing that I really dug was being in the ring because when I was in the ring, I was real present." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Hogan appeared during WWE RAW's 30th-anniversary show to a massive ovation from the crowd. It will be interesting to see if the legend will make any more appearances for the company in 2023.

