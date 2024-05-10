"It just didn't fit" - Multi-time WWE Champion explains why he dislikes the "spinner belt"

John Cena changed the landscape of WWE when he introduced a new spinner title after defeating JBL. However, a multi-time champion explained why he dislikes the design.

John Cena was synonymous with the spinner belt, as it became trendy amongst kids. The Leader of Cenation's title was used as the main championship of the promotion for years to come. Later, Edge, aka Adam Copeland, won the title and introduced his version of the belt.

The Rated R Superstar has previously stated on WWE Untold that he hates the belt. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 4-time WWE Champion explained why he dislikes the spinner belt, as he firmly believes that a title's design should mean more, and the company pushed Cena's title mainly due to its commercial appeal.

"I don't know. Again, I think for me, I come from that timeframe where the designs meant something. I understood the, you know, the commercial appeal, but I feel like that was truly done just to sell titles, and it worked. But I don't know, I just as a World Heavyweight Champion, you walk out and something spinning on you. It just didn't, I don't know, to me, it just didn't fit," said Copeland. (H/T - CVV)

Edge, aka Adam Copeland, on why he left WWE for AEW

Edge spent decades in the Stamford-based promotion, as he went from a rookie to a veteran under Vince McMahon's previous regime. However, Adam Copeland decided to leave the promotion and head to All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated R Superstar went by his birth name in Jacksonville and feuded with Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. Speaking in the same interview, Copeland revealed why he joined AEW after spending over three years in WWE during his post-retirement run.

"It felt like I'd done everything that I was going to do with WWE. I’d worked the people I'd wanted to work, 95% anyway. And it really just felt like they were in a direction and I was in a direction and they were kind of going separate ways. I wanted to be with this limited window that I have, I wanted to be involved. I wanted to be there kind of on a weekly basis in order to tell proper stories, and it's tough to do that popping in and out every three months or so. And I also get the idea of, well, that keeps it special and I understand that." [H/T: CVV]

He's currently feuding with the House of Black as the TNT Champion.

