"It'll all be worth it" - 36-year-old WWE star teases cash-in at Money in the Bank

Unlike previous years, none of the WWE Superstars contending in the men's ladder match at Money in the Bank have held a world championship before. That's the complete opposite in the women's clash, as arguably the biggest star of the division, a Hall of Famer, and a multi-time world champion have all qualified.

Becky Lynch hopes to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, as the event will be taking place close to home for the Irish star. She believes a cash-in at The O2 Arena, where a lot of Irish fans will be present, would create a standout moment for her career.

Speaking to Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on WWE After The Bell, Becky Lynch recounted witnessing her first WrestleMania back in 2015, when her now-husband, Seth Rollins, created arguably the best cash-in of the company's history. While The Man feels no one can top that moment, an "Irish cash-in" is the best-case scenario for her:

"I get so excited thinking about it [Seth Rollins' cash-in], because it was so good, and then I get so excited thinking about an Irish cash-in," Becky Lynch said. "The audience, thank God, they've been with me on this journey. I want to hear that... Look, I have quite a history with the audience in Money in the Bank." [46:50 onwards]

She detailed the "upswell" from the audience back in Money in the Bank 2018 was the beginning of her superstardom.

"There was no way that the office could ignore it. That's really where it started. That's really where The Man started. [It] was from the audience responding to me kindly, at Money in the Bank, and to reward them, to finally give them their reward and say, 'Guys, it's all been worth it,' while I climb that ladder in The O2, in front of me countrymen, in front of the people that I maybe wrestled in front of in little halls in London 20 years ago. It'll all be worth it."

WWE Hall of Famer could prevent Becky Lynch from securing the win at Money in the Bank

In the leadup to the premium live event, Becky Lynch has been embroiled in a feud with Trish Stratus. The WWE legend turned on her following WrestleMania 39 and even picked up a victory over her at Night of Champions with an assist from Zoey Stark.

A recent report by Xero News stated that WWE wants to make history this year by having the Women's Money in the Bank winner lose their cash-in match.

You can read more about Raquel Rodriguez questioning Lynch's loyalty after the latter cost her the Money in the Bank qualifying match here.

With both Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark competing in the ladder match as well, what are the chances for The Man winning the Money in the Bank contract this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

